Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

LTHM opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -239.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Livent by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.