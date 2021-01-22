LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $247,237.50 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $247,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Monica L. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $68.59.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

