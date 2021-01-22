Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Logitech International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 266,442 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Logitech International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Logitech International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,146,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.