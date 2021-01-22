Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $709.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $103.67. 23,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,750. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

