LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $254.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LSI Industries by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LSI Industries by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LSI Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.