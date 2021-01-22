LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 337,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,315. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $283.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

