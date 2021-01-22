Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

