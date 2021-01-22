Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

