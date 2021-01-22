Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.35.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

TSE LUN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,645. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$12.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.87.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last three months.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.