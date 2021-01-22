LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $313.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.