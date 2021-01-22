Lympo (LYM) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $163,022.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00582776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.56 or 0.04108969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016267 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

