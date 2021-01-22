Lynch & Associates IN Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

