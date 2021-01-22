Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 40,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at $264,723,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $997,252.76.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,185.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

