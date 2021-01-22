LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.62 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.96.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

