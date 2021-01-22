Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Macy’s (NYSE:M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Macy’s stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

