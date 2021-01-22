Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.00.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

