Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading Up 13.5%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price traded up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.60. 599,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 409,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

