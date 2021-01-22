Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Maincoin has a total market cap of $938,227.71 and approximately $13,440.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

