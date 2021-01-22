MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

MNSB stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,349. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $9,835,859.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

