Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.26. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 11,580 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$204.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

