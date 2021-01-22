Mandom Corporation to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mandom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Get Mandom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Mandom stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Mandom has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.