Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 5,269 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of RF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

