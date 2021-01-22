Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

GSIE opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

