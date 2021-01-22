Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 78,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

