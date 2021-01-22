Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,845 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $15,778,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

