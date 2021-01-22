Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.