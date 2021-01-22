MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells $440,700.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarineMax alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.