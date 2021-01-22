Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.00.

In other Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

