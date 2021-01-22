Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,177,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $111.52. 1,411,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,423. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

