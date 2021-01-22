Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $111.83 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.