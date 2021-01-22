Marston’s’ (MARZF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MARZF stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

