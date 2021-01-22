Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $366.11

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.11 and traded as high as $380.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) shares last traded at $378.00, with a volume of 135,534 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.32. The firm has a market cap of £313.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

