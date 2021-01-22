Masari Price Up 100.4% Over Last 7 Days (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 100.4% higher against the dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $248,157.55 and approximately $718.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,752.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.48 or 0.03811830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00429631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.47 or 0.01329582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00525970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00419451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00266684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022871 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

