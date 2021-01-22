Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $334.44 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $333.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

