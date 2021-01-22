Matthew Leavy Sells 500 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew Leavy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $23,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,885.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.