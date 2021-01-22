Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.44

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $31.55. Matthews International shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 86,784 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Matthews International by 723.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Matthews International by 323.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

