MAX Exchange Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,988.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $207,125.03 and approximately $33,988.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,063.55 or 0.99948888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00312423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.71 or 0.00620064 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00155611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001999 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003668 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

