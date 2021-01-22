Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of APPS opened at $62.01 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

