Maxim Group Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $200.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $172.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 148.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

