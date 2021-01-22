McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of MCFE opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in McAfee stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

