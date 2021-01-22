McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.62. 1,239,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,148. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

