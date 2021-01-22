McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $148.94. 852,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

