McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $280,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 338,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,502. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

