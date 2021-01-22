McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,395. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

