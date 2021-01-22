McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.35. 1,628,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,197. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.