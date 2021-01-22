McDonald’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $213.53 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.88 and a 200-day moving average of $211.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.