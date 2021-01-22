McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.96. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

