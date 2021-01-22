MCO Price Hits $3.02 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One MCO token can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00009234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a market capitalization of $47.70 million and approximately $353,437.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MCO has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

