Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.05. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 293,584 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

