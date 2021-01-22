Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 79,041 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,534,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,146,696.54.

On Monday, November 2nd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $260,163.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

